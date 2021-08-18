4 Foodie Things To Do in O.C. This Week

Take advantage of Comedor’s live music and happy hour specials.

Half off tapas and $12 house sangria and margaritas are available Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at this new Spanish restaurant at La Casa del Camino. Local bands provide live music on select nights (Thursday through Sunday). 1289 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, comedorlaguna.com

Indulge in Salt & Straw’s new flavors inspired by camping.

Through Sept. 23, enjoy five fresh flavors that represent summer adventures in the great outdoors. The Camp Salt & Straw flavor series includes Mushroom Muddy Buddies, Salted Hazelnut Praline S’mores, Maple & Bacon Streusel, Bug Juice! Sorbet, and Cowboy Coffee Grinds & Bourbon. Downtown Disney, 1550 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim, 714-855-4321, saltandstraw.com/pages/downtown-disney

Check out Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store near UC Irvine.

The New York-style pizzeria just opened its third O.C. location; the other two are in Newport Beach and Aliso Viejo. In addition to signature pies, you can also build your own pizza and add appetizers, sandwiches, and salads to your order. 4533 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-748-1080, sgtpepps.com

Attend SteelCraft Garden Grove’s Summer Culture Series this Saturday Aug. 21.

The outdoor food hall is celebrating Black culture this week. On top of special dishes by SteelCraft’s vendors, you can also shop and support Black artisans and enjoy live cultural performances. 12900 S. Euclid St., Garden Grove, steelcraftlb.com/steelcraft-garden-grove/