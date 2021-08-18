3 Tequila Brands Based in Orange County

New Otaca Tequila—OTACA is an acronym for “Once Tried, Always Craved … Agave”—is made from blue Weber agave piñas, hand-harvested on a boutique estate in Mexico’s Tequila lowlands. But its headquarters are in Aliso Viejo, near the Dana Point home of founders Anthony and Nicole Accetta. The husband-and-wife duo are also real-estate developers, and Nicole is an artist of note. The black-jacketed bottles and caps are rectangular. The Plata is Otaca’s blanco; a reposado, aged six months, and an añejo, aged two years, are coming. The brand is destined for 600 Southern California restaurants and spirits retailers this summer. otacatequila.com

La Adelita single-estate tequila, born in 2019, is not the first spirit in Chris Radomsky’s portfolio: He’s also cofounder of O.C. whiskey producer Duke Spirits and Napa Valley cult cabernet Hundred Acre. Named for the fearless women who fought in the Mexican Revolution, La Adelita offers five tequila “expressions” from the Jalisco highlands: blanco, reposado, añejo, cristalino, and extra añejo. Radomsky, former longtime resident of Emerald Bay in Laguna Beach, now splits his time between Orange County and Miami. His latest project: Adelita Caviar, a collaboration with California Caviar Company presenting white sturgeon, Siberian osetra, and Kaluga hybrid caviars. laadelitatequila.com

“Tequila kills … the boredom” is the tagline at Los Sundays—tequila for the millennial, smooth enough that it goes down easy like Sunday morning. Founder-CEO Mitchell Hayes, a former surf industry marketing director, launched the Costa Mesa-based company in 2017. Lines include a classic blanco, a reposado aged in once-used Tennessee-oak whiskey barrels, and a decidedly un-classic coconut. All blend Jalisco highland- and lowland-sourced blue Weber agave, are sustainably farmed, and have won awards at multiple competitions. There are two Instagram accounts: @los_sundays, dedicated to the products, and, with 200,000 followers, @aboutlastsunday, generated entirely by consumers. lossundays.com