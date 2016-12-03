O.C.’s Best Hidden Rooftop Bars

Hidden views of Pacific waves, majestic fireworks, or classic tequila sunsets are an elevator ride away.

›› Skyloft muscles in on Laguna Beach’s sunset-view circuit atop the historic Heisler building. Craft cocktails riff on the coastal scene. Salt air making you hungry? The fare is American, and house-smoked meats are the star. skyloftoc.com

›› At Paséa Hotel & Spa, one floor above Tanner’s Restaurant, is Treehouse lounge, where you’ll find a seagull’s view of Surf City’s fabled waves. Look left and ogle the cabana action at the resort’s sparkling pool. Drinks are pricey and strong at the circular bar under a canopy of rattan baskets that glow after dark. tannershb.com

›› The Fifth, the lounge on top of Anaheim’s Grand Legacy at The Park hotel, delivers the finest view of nightly Disneyland fireworks from outside the park. Solid cocktails and happy hour deals are your other reasons to visit. thefifthoc.com