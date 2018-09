A: In 1897, Irvine Regional Park became the first park in the county and the first regional park in the state. Originally called Orange County Park, its 160 acres were gifted to the county by James Irvine Jr. for $1.

Mile Square Regional Park also came at a discounted price. In 1967, the county signed a 100-year lease for a patch of Navy training land for $1. In 1973, as a part of the federal Legacy of Parks program, the county became the site’s official owner, free of charge.