Palm Tree Trimmer Jeffrey Carlton Shares His Perspective

Huntington Beach resident Jeffery Carlton, a certified tree care safety professional for family-owned David’s Tree Service, has been trimming palms since 2009. He often works on 60-foot trees and climbs many of them with just a rope and harness. “If you’re afraid of heights, it ain’t gonna happen,” he says. “Even if you’re not, it’s kind of eerie when you’re up there. It takes a while to get used to it.” Even with the harness, it’s a dangerous job. Carlton once fell out of a 50-foot palm but “landed on my feet, like a cat.” Despite the risks, he loves his job. “I’m really happy in a bucket truck.”

