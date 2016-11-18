O.C. Answer Man: Why am I seeing bare feet everywhere now?

Q: Why am I seeing bare feet everywhere now?

A: Bare feet are the ultimate in casual at a time when being casual signifies status. CEOs wear T-shirts while parking valets wear jackets and bow ties. Flip-flops—like those made by O.C.’s Rainbow Sandals—were probably the “gateway drug” to barefoot chic. Once Nordstrom had an entire area devoted to designer flip-flops, it was inevitable that adults would pad around grocery stores and malls in unclad feet. Hollywood actresses perpetuated the trend—sometimes even going barefoot on the red carpet. And of all places to go barefoot, where better than Orange County—with its perfect climate, beach culture, and minimal cow patties to step in?

Chris Jepsen is the Answer Man. Have a question? Send it to cjepsen@socal.rr.com.