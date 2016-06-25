O.C. Answer Man: What Food Best Personifies Orange County?

As a traditionalist, I’d like to point to classics such as Cordelia Knott’s boysenberry pie. But these days, perhaps nothing reflects us as well as Dos Chinos in downtown Santa Ana, which fuses Mexican favorites—O.C.’s traditional comfort food—with Vietnamese and other Asian fare that’s also become part of our warp and woof. Dos Chinos got its start as a food truck and now has a spot in the hip 4th Street Market, where the folks in line for Vietnamese chimichurri chicken tacos and chorizo fried rice are as diverse as the food. Even gringo historians eat there regularly, even though they often skip the spicy salsa verde.

Chris Jepsen is the Answer Man. Have a question? Send it to cjepsen@socal.rr.com.