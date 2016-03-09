Neiman Marcus to host trend event with O.C. bloggers, celebs

It’s Stuff We Love’s busy season — that time of year when style events are everywhere every week. Next up is a fun fashion panel on Thursday, March 17, at Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island featuring looks from NM’s CUSP department (that means young and trendy, in case you didn’t know) and a slew of style experts from Orange County, the blogosphere, and TV.

Panelists include actress Emma Bell (Frozen, The Walking Dead), designer and fashion commentator Nick Verreos, Katherine Ormond, Editorial Director of fashion website Lyst and two local bloggers: Kathleen Barnes, an Orange resident, lifestyle blogger, and founder of Carriebradshawlied.com and Orange County stylist/blogger Lyndi Kennedy (Lyndi in the City).

The event is co-sponsored by VISA and shoppers who use their Visa card during the event will receive a $25 NM gift card. Space is limited and an RSVP is required.

If you go:

What: Neiman Marcus And Visa CUSP Shopping Event

Where: Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island, First Floor, 601 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

When: 11 a.m., Thursday, March 17

RSVP: NM Public Relations, 949-467-3334