See Ken Downing and Springs Hottest Trends at Neiman Marcus

Each spring and fall we at Stuff We Love feast on the season’s newest and best trends at various events around OC. Some of our favorite shows, hands down, are at Neiman Marcus in Newport Beach—especially when NM Fashion Director Ken Downing is in town.

Downing, an internationally recognized fashion expert and NM’s style guru, releases his seasonal “edits” of the hottest trends as represented by NM’s deep well of designer collections twice a year. He’ll present his picks for Spring 2016 at the Fashion Island store at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

NM’s runway presentations are the fashion-forward and lust-worthy curations of designers such as Valentino, Saint Laurent, and Erdem. This season, Downing will showcase such trends as wide-legged pants, lace-up shoes, modern denim, and bare shoulders.

Another plus? We love seeing all the dressed-to-the-nines local ladies and gents in attendance. O.C. has a fierce passion for fashion!

Thursday’s runway show and personal appearance is open to the public, but space is limited and reservations are required.

Ken Downing Personal Appearance and Runway Show

11:30 a.m. Thursday

Fine Apparel Level 2

Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island

601 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach

RSVP: 949-467-3306