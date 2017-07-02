Ten Places to See Fireworks in Orange County on July 4th

Orange County offers an array of options when it comes to fourth of July events and fireworks displays. Whether you’re looking for something local, live music, food fare or fun activities for the kids, there’s something for everyone. Here are ten fun-filled Independence Day extravaganzas that the whole family can enjoy.

Dana Point July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Don’t miss one of South Orange County’s best aerial fireworks displays right here in your own back yard! Gather the family and friends, tune your radio to KSBR 88.5FM, look toward the skies over Doheny State Beach and experience this patriotic extravaganza. The fireworks are synchronized to a musical score. Bring your radio to your favorite viewing spot to listen.

LOCATION:

Dana Point Harbor

24650 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point, CA

INFORMATION:

Avoid the traffic jams and take advantage of the FREE shuttle bus service. Shuttles will make round trips from Dana Hills High School to Dana Point Harbor from 10:00am to 11:30pm, with the last shuttle leaving the Harbor at 11:00pm. Local residents are encouraged to bike or walk to their favorite viewing spot to avoid the annual parking difficulties.

Fireworks 9pm-11pm

(949) 248-3530

More info

Los Alamitos 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Food Court, Vendor Booths, Entertainment, Fireworks, Kids Fun Zone. Fireworks begin promptly at 9 pm Free to Attend. Adults must provide a photo I.D to enter. Minors without an I.D. must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Alcohol, dogs (service dogs allowed on post), fireworks, BBQs, and motor homes are prohibited.

LOCATION:

Joint Forces Training Base

11200 Lexington Dr.

Los Alamitos, CA

INFORMATION:

Parking is $5 cash per vehicle. Free parking for military with proper I.D.

4 pm gates open, Fireworks show starts at 9pm

714-229-6700

More info

San Clemente 4th of July Fireworks Show

City of San Clemente hosts a Fireworks Show from the San Clemente Pier beginning at 9:00pm. The fireworks display can also be seen from many beaches and hilltop areas in and around San Clemente. There will also be game booths and live shows as well as the sparkling display from the pier. Arrive early to get the best seats. The end of the Pier, opposite the entrance, will close at noon on July 3rd for preliminary preparation and the entire Pier will close on July 4th at 8:00 a.m. For information about the SC Ocean Festival Fundraising Dinner on the Pier, call (949) 878-1273.

LOCATION:

San Clemente Pier

622 Avenida Del Mar

San Clemente, CA

INFORMATION:

Fireworks start at 9pm

More info

Fullerton 4th of July Festival and Fireworks Show

The skies above Fullerton will light up with a choreographed fireworks show featuring patriotic tunes. Food, Live Entertainment and Fireworks Show. Activities include face painting, balloon art, caricature art, combo bounce house, picnic games, bungie trampoline, big kahuna slide, bungee run, fun house, delta force, robo surf and more! $1-$5 per activity.

LOCATION:

Fullerton High School Stadium, at the corner of Lemon and Berkeley

N. Lemon St.

Fullerton, CA

714-738-6545

INFORMATION:

Free Admission, Activities cost $1-$5

5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

More info

112th Huntington Beach 4th of July Celebration

The Huntington Beach 4th of July Celebration spans three days of fun with live entertainment, exhibitors, food vendors and family activities. On Monday, the 4th, there will be a parade, 5K Run & Fitness Expo and fireworks over the ocean at 9 pm.

LOCATION & INFORMATION

Check the website for specific event locations and information.

More info

Irvine 32nd Annual Concert on the Green

Presented by the Irvine Police Association, this year’s 4th of July event will be featuring live music by the Derek Bordeaux Group, professional field entertainers, field games and activities, bounce houses, raffle with prizes, and gourmet food trucks (food available for purchase). Enjoy a pyro musical sky concert and fireworks extravaganza by pyro spectaculars.

LOCATION:

Irvine High School Stadium

4321 Walnut Ave. Irvine CA

INFORMATION:

Gates open at 3:00pm

Fireworks start at 9:00pm

Football field is available for picnics (blankets and chairs recommended). Bleacher seating will be available on a first come first served basis. EZ-Ups will be permitted, no stakes or any objects may penetrate the turf! No Pets, Barbeques, Bikes, Personal Fireworks and Smoking (except for in designated smoking areas)

For Tickets Call 949-724-0488

or email: [email protected]

More info

San Juan Capistrano 4th of July Celebration Fireworks Display

San Juan Capistrano Celebrates the 4th of July at the San Juan Sports Park, 25925 Camino Del Avion on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4. The City of San Juan Capistrano and Christiansen Amusements is set to hold a two day carnival complete with thrill rides for children, teens and adults along with a game midway on July 3 – 4 at the San Juan Capistrano Sports Park Complex located at 25925 Camino Del Avion. There will be ample parking. Security will be on-site to ensure the safety of those attending the carnival. A Choreographed Fireworks Display will begin at 9:00 p.m.

LOCATION:

The Sports Park

25925 Camino Del Avion

San Juan Capistrano , CA

INFORMATION:

Click below for ticket info. Bring chairs and blankets, canopies are welcomed in the back portion of the sports park. No personal barbecues, pets or fireworks. There is free Sports Park and street parking available.

12pm – 10pm

949-493-5911

More info

Newport Beach Independence Day on the Back Bay

Enjoy 4th of July Fireworks on the Back Bay with live entertainment. After the sun sets on a day of beachside activities, enjoy Southern Rocket classic rock band from the south and two tribute groups: The Pretty Breakers and Hollywood U2. They’ll set a festive tone for the fireworks display. Local food trucks will be present with a variety of tasty fare. Beer and Wine Garden Pass available for purchase for the hosted bar.

LOCATION:

Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort

1131 Back Bay Drive

Newport Beach, CA

INFORMATION:

Entrance Fee: $50 per car

3pm-9pm

949-729-3863

More info

Mission Viejo July 4th Street Fair & Fireworks Spectacular

The Mission Viejo Activities Committee invites you to celebrate America’s birthday with a patriotic, safe and fun-filled day of food, rides, entertainment, games and merchandise booths.

Please no pets, skateboards, roller blades, bicycles or barbecue grills. New volunteers are welcome to help coordinate this event and other family events in our City. Fireworks start at 9 PM.

LOCATION:

Olympiad Rd between Marguerite Pkwy and Melinda Rd

Mission Viejo, CA

INFORMATION:

Noon – 9:00 pm (Fireworks Spectacular)

Free Admission

No pets, skateboards or roller blades, bicycles or barbecue grills are allowed.

949-830-7066

More info

Laguna Niguel July 4th Celebration at Crown Valley Park

Celebrate 4th of July with friends and neighbors! Kick off the morning with the 31st Annual Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Laguna Niguel Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the YMCA. Take advantage of the free swim times throughout the day (Lap Swim: 9am-12pm & Recreation Swim: 12-5pm). Kick off your evening festivities with a live concert by family Style! After the concert, walk to the Regional Park to watch the Fireworks Spectacular (3/4 mi. each way). Bring a flashlight and something to sit on in grass/dirt.

LOCATION:

Laguna Niguel Regional Park

28241 La Paz Road

Laguna Niguel, CA (Over the lake)

INFORMATION:

Limited parking inside the Laguna Niguel Regional Park (fees apply) and on La Paz Road

949-425-5100

More info

