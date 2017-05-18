Over 230 guests gathered at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel for the 3rd Southern California Cure SMA Gala of Hope. This incredible evening raised over $165,000 in support of Cure SMA, the leading foundation for Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The event brought together families, researchers, doctors, business leaders, philanthropists, as well as film and TV stars–all to raise funds to find treatments and cure for SMA. Learn more about Cure SMA here.

Photography by South Bay Studio

