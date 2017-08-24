Choosing the right doctor for any cosmetic procedure can seem like a daunting task, especially when health and safety are a major concern. For those who have thought about getting liposuction, having the best in the field available within just a short car ride can put at ease, even the most nervous of patients. As Orange County residents we are extremely fortunate to have that luxury with Dr. Jeffrey Klein, a dermatologic surgeon practicing in San Juan Capistrano and Newport Beach.

There is no exaggeration in saying that Dr. Klein is the best at what he does and is a true pioneer in the procedure of liposuction. As a result of his scientific training, he was able to invent the technique for tumescent local anesthesia and tumescent liposuction totally by local anesthesia. Dr. Klein first described the tumescent technique for liposuction at a scientific meeting in 1986 and published his result in the Journal of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery in 1987. Prior to 1986, all liposuction surgeries were done under general anesthesia, were associated with significant surgical blood loss and prolonged post-operative recovery of two or more weeks.

The advent of tumescent liposuction permitted liposuction to be done totally by local anesthesia with virtually no blood loss. Within a few years tumescent liposuction became the worldwide standard of care. If you go to Google and search for “Jeffrey Klein Liposuction” you will encounter more than 10,000 listings. More than 800 surgeons from around the world have traveled to San Juan Capistrano to attend Dr. Klein’s tumescent liposuction course known as Liposuction 101 (see www.liposuction101.com). In addition, Dr. Klein continues to be active in research and teaching at the University of California, Irvine and Riverside campuses.

Safety and patient comfort are Dr. Klein’s highest priority. The potential dangers and risks of liposuction are associated with general anesthesia, excessively large volumes of liposuction done on a single day, and combining liposuction with other unrelated procedures. Dr. Klein’s tumescent liposuction avoids all these risks factors. Dr. Klein’s patients are all fully conscious. There is no general anesthesia associated post-operative nausea and vomiting. Patients typically return to work in one to two days and need only wear postoperative elastic support garments for one to five days after surgery. Only acetaminophen (Tylenol®) is used for post-operative analgesia.

Today tumescent liposuction continues to be the world’s safest and most comfortable form of liposuction with the quickest recovery and best cosmetic results. Safety is Dr. Klein’s top priority. Experience has shown that Dr. Klein’s tumescent liposuction is safer than laser liposuction and ultrasound assisted liposuction (UAL). Dr. Klein also performs non-invasive body contouring called SculpSure®, a non-surgical laser fat reduction technique.

When it comes to accolades, Dr. Klein’s list seems endless. He is listed a Diplomat for the American Board of Dermatology, the American Board of Internal Medicine, and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. In addition to Dr. Klein has completed a National Institute of Health Research Fellowship in Clinical Pharmacology, as well as advanced degrees in mathematics and biostatistics. To read more about Dr. Klein’s background and curriculum vitae, click here.

Dr. Klein took a moment to answer some of our questions about his work and what patients can expect.

What are the most rewarding aspects of your work?

Can be life changing for patients who have struggled with specific aspects of their appearance and are able to fully and confidently engage with the world as the result of the changes made by the procedure.

What are the most challenging aspects?

It really isn’t challenging as long as we connect with the patients and make sure we fully understand their needs and make sure that patients have realistic expectations for the outcome of the procedure.

What is the number one concern of patients?

Patients want a quick recovery with smooth results which we can deliver. Most patients are back to work in a day or two and don’t need anything other than Tylenol for the minimal soreness.

How is your practice different from others in Orange County?

Knowledge and experience. No one in the world has as much knowledge or experience with the procedure since Dr. Klein is the originator and has trained his staff. Our nursing staff has been here an average of 20 plus years so patients have the benefit of their knowledge and experience as well. When a staff stays in one place for that long, it is because the environment is one of community. Dr. Klein is a big advocate for continuing education so he supports staff in gaining more credentials. One of our Nurse Practitioners started out as a bookkeeper for the practice 30 years ago! Patients sense the level of commitment we have towards them and towards each other at the practice. We truly feel like family.

What do you think are the biggest misconceptions about body contouring and liposuction?

Body sculpting is not a weight loss technique although fat is removed. The ideal candidate should be at a comfortable weight which they can realistically maintain. We have done surgeries on all different sizes and shapes of bodies and each one has a great outcome tailored to their needs.

What do you want patients to know?

The tumescent liposuction technique is unlike any other liposuction surgery and much more difficult and time consuming to perform which is why many doctors do not use the technique. However, the precise technique is what gives such an outstanding cosmetic result. The procedure is painless and patients only need Tylenol for the minor soreness afterward.

Can you tell us about one of your success stories?

We have so many but they are similar: A 40 something patient who has never worn a sleeveless top because she doesn’t like the way her arms look, a 30 something mom who will only put on a bathing suit if she is alone because she is so uncomfortable with her legs, a 70 something grandma who just wants her stomach to be flatter and her waist to have more definition, a 30 something male with excess breast tissue who just wants to wear a t-shirt and feel comfortable. All of the patients share the common feeling of not being entirely comfortable with their bodies. Sadly, they are all healthy, at normal weights, and they exercise. The areas of concern are not areas they control so liposuction is a safe, effective solution to their problem. After surgery, the 40 something wears sleeveless tops and finally takes up tennis which was a long-term dream. The 40 something mom will swim with her children and husband and they are enjoying their time together as a family. The 70 something grandma feels great about her appearance and is excited about her engagement and upcoming marriage. And, the 30 something male has taken off his shirt in public for the first time. So, the new commonality is that as the result of the procedure, our patients have stopped focusing on their bodies and have been focusing on enjoying life.

What is the secret to long term results?

A healthy lifestyle which includes both a good diet and exercise.

What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?

I enjoy travel, music, and riding bikes with my wife, children and friends. I am always learning so I can remain current in my field. I invest a good deal of time with research so I can continue to positively impact public health. I also write and publish articles to educate both doctors and the public. An example is: ‘Estimated Maximal Safe Dosages of Tumescent Lidocaine’ which you can read about here.

