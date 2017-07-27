O.C. Homes Likely to Be Sold Within Two Weeks of Going on the Market

Homes so hot they’re likely to be under contract within two weeks of going on the market, according to Redfin.com

Santa Ana

1072 Triumphal Way

$1.3 million

3,200 square feet

Modern living with a farmhouse feel, this 1960 home has three bedroom suites, plus another two bedrooms and two baths. The kitchen has subway tile, quartz countertops, and an island with seating. The garage holds two cars. Colin Delaney, 714‑743‑9882

Fullerto n

735 El Mirador Drive

$1.25 million

3,305 square feet

This pool-and-spa ranch‑style home will catch the eye of any chef, thanks to the Sub Zero and Wolf appliances indoors, and Viking appliances for the outdoor kitchen. The 1963 home has four bedrooms, three baths, and a two-car garage. Cristal Drake, 714‑423‑7525

North Tustin

17542 Rainier Drive

$765,000

2,123 square feet

Two stories plus an unfinished basement, this traditional 1959 home has four bedrooms and three baths. The kitchen has a double oven, the family room has a brick-lined fireplace, the backyard has a pool, and the garage has space for two vehicles. Robert Medina, 949‑547‑3998

Wisdom from Move-up Buyers | Ashley Javadi and her husband, Nathan, bought their Costa Mesa home within a month of its price reduction. She weighs in:



Home buying in O.C. …

Act fast but be smart. If you prepare ahead of time and know the market in detail—what you should offer based on the location and square footage—you have a better chance at keeping emotion out of the decision.

Making compromises …

The yard is very large for the area, and we thought the home had great potential, so we compromised on having a pool and being on a cul-de-sac. We have the potential to build a pool, so that’s a huge plus, and we were able to open up the floor plan and create

a large kitchen-living room for entertaining; we love hosting parties and events with friends and family.

Surviving a remodel …

Keep reminding yourself that delays and changes are just part of the process. Even with constant attention and planning—we checked in with our contractor multiple times a day—things still go wrong.