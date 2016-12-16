On The Market: Spend The Holidays in a Harbour Home

Tradition will be on display this month with the 108th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Why watch from the water via a chartered tour when you can see it from the comfort of your own home?

“The boat parade is one of the historical staples of the Newport Beach waterfront,” says Brian Fox, a Newport native and realtor who heads the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Navigate youth program to develop young business leaders. “It’s pretty cool having something like that going by your front door, even if it is only once a year.”

This Linda Isle home (direct left) is a prime parade-viewing spot, with an outdoor terrace spanning the width of the property and leading to a private dock. Large floor-to-ceiling windows and doors put the parade on display from the 6,788-square-foot interior as well. The two-story 2016 home has four bedrooms, four full baths, a half-bath, and a kitchen with one gas range and one electric. The master suite features a fireplace and harbor views. This contemporary $25 million residence by architect Carlton Graham offers a private front courtyard with a pool and spa, plus a three-car garage. Listed by Tim Smith, 949-717-4711

$9 Million

Overlooking the Lido Channel from Bayshore Drive, this 2005 home has parade views from the kitchen, living room, and outdoor area. There’s a large center island in the kitchen, a fireplace, retracting glass doors, a fire pit, and a spa. The contemporary two-story home has five bedrooms and six baths in 4,967 square feet, along with a garage for three cars. Steve High, 949-717-6000

$8 Million

Light the fireplace and get cozy watching the boats from the master suite of this property on Balboa Boulevard. The 2016 Cape Cod-style home has three more bedrooms and five baths in 3,327 square feet. The three-story home features white oak floors throughout, marble countertops in the kitchen and baths, a two-car garage, and a private dock. Ryan Gunderson, 949-873-3841

$6.25 Million

Architect Brion Jeannette and designer Frank Pitman combined two units into one this year to create this Channel Reef condominium on Ocean Boulevard. There are water views from the balconies and from the interior of the 2,520-square-foot unit, which has two bedrooms and two baths, a kitchen with touch-to-open cabinets and drawers, and two garage spaces. Sandra DeAngelis, 714-731-5100