On the Market: Peaceful Living in North Tustin

By definition, simplicity is “the absence of complication.” There’s nothing complicated about the clean lines, large windows, and bright, airy spaces of this 4,800-square-foot home at 9932 Highcliff Drive. Simple, yes, but sophisticated, too, thanks to smart home automation, Italian tile, and Fleetwood disappearing doors. Plus, it’s serene. This $3.9 million home is enveloped in seclusion by the mature trees on its gated property. “The bottom line is that it is very quiet, and you pretty much can’t see any neighbors,” listing agent Kris Wells says.

The contemporary two-story home has three bedrooms, five baths, and a showstopper kitchen-dining-living area that opens onto an outdoor terrace. The indoor kitchen—with a center island and a breakfast bar—aligns nicely with the outdoor kitchen, where there’s a built-in grill. The living room features a gas fireplace, and the house has indoor and outdoor dining options. The terrace also has a saltwater pool and a 10-person spa.

A downstairs family room adjoins a bar area, and there’s a three-car garage. What it doesn’t have: HOA and Mello-Roos fees. Listed by Kris Wells, 714-287-8900