Orange County Homes With Walkability

For homebuyers who like to put on their shoes and go, walkscore.com ranks cities and neighborhoods according to how easy it is to handle everyday errands on foot. A highly walkable area receives a score of 70 or higher out of 100. Among the 50 most walkable cities in California, two fall within Orange County: Santa Ana and Costa Mesa. Other O.C. cities contain neighborhoods that rate higher. Life in these areas makes a stroll to the local gastropub, theater, or market a joy.

315 Mountain Road

$4.6 million

3,000 square feet

Walkscore.com deems Laguna Beach “car-dependent” with a score of 43, but gives the downtown area, The Village, a much higher 84. There, this 1933 Brayton-Eschbach Estate is a step back in time—steeped in local history. The primary ocean-view residence has three bedrooms, three baths, and a pool. The other has two bedrooms and one bath. William Rolfing, 949-689-4470

486 Broadway

$2.1 million

2,520 square feet

The city of Costa Mesa garners a score of 62, making it “somewhat walkable,” according to walkscore.com’s ratings. This 2015 home tells another story. It’s just a few blocks from East 17th Street and a mile’s walk from The Triangle center. The single-story midcentury modern home has four bedrooms, four baths, and a kitchen with Thermador appliances. Vicki Lee, 949-554-1247

736 N. Santiago St.

$524,900

1,885 square feet

With a score of 65, Santa Ana claims the highest citywide ranking of any Orange County municipality. Downtown Santa Ana, the location of this 2007 live-work loft, scores even higher at 88. The three-story loft has one bedroom and three baths, as well as a kitchen with granite countertops, and a two-car garage. Steven Ward,

213-305-8537