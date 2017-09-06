These one-of-a-kind wonders have wow factor in spades.

Laguna Beach

21 Montage Way

$22 million

7,515 square feet

Architect Ed Lorhbach fashioned this sublime expression of contemporary living using concrete, mahogany, steel, and granite. The 2010 two-story residence, part of the Montage resort, has four master suites, two half-baths, an elevator, and a pool and spa. Shana Spitzer, 949-338-1070

Dana Point

35545 Beach Road

$8 million

3,500 square feet

This Rob Quigley creation—on the beach on a double lot

in a private community—has three bedrooms, five baths, a wine cellar, and stainless-steel kitchen counters. And there’s an abundance of natural light throughout the two-story home, built in 1993. Ken Ross,

949-636-9899

Newport Beach

1314 Mariners Drive

$2.75 million

3,808 square feet

John Wayne was a frequent guest when his friend Chick Iverson owned this 1972 home. The oversize retractable skylight is a signature feature of architect Ivan Wells. The ranch‑style home has four bedrooms, five baths, Viking kitchen appliances, and a pool and spa. Tim Carr, 949-391-4031

Wisdom from… An architect and USC professor

Christine Lampert co-owns Lampert Dias Architects in San Clemente

On O.C.’s architectural legacy …

We have so much historic architecture that’s underappreciated—the adobes in San Juan Capistrano, the Eichlers in Orange, and the Lovell House on Balboa Peninsula by Rudolph Schindler that would be considered midcentury modern except it was built in the 1920s.

Stewardship …

Most people who live in a historically or architecturally significant home seem to realize they have a responsibility to that home. There is usually an extreme sense of protection toward the home.

Being daring with color …

My house in San Clemente is deep red stucco, which I saw on the book cover of “Provence Style: The Art of Home Decoration” and which also pays tribute to its original barn-red color.