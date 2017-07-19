On the Market: 3 Homes with Spa-like Living

Stays at a resort are rejuvenating because they’re so different from everyday life. Or are they? For those who live at the right address, lounging poolside, soaking in the spa, and practicing their putt aren’t just the posh delights of dream vacations, they’re perks of being at home. Even if there isn’t a valet waiting to take their keys, there’s still an awe-inspiring sense of arrival at these residences.

42 Deep Sea

$24 million

12,780 square feet

With an ocean-view terrace and pool, a fitness center with a massage studio, an indoor putting green, and a wine cellar for hundreds of bottles, this 2017 Newport Coast property has all the makings of a bona fide resort. The three-story contemporary residence has six bedrooms, 11 baths, and a library with a fireplace. Tim Smith, 949-717-4711

34691 Camino Capistrano

$17.5 million

10,550 square feet

Exuding a sense of seclusion, this solar-powered Dana Point property occupies 2 acres atop a coastal bluff. The guest/pool house and the primary residence combined have six bedrooms and seven baths. The home has a gym, an 800-bottle wine room, and an ocean-view infinity pool. Julia Jackson-Brown, 949-680-0988

611 Allview Place

$4.3 million

2,201 square feet

Set alongside the Laguna Coast Wilderness Park, this 1974 Laguna Beach home feels like a remote retreat. The rustic-yet-refined modern home has two bedrooms and two baths, an office, and a kitchen with a breakfast bar. The Pacific Coast is within full view through the floor-to-ceiling glass, and there’s a pool out back. Nathaniel Cole, 562-673-3550

Wisdom from… A Designer

Laurie Alter co-owns the Tuvalu home stores and design studios in Laguna Beach and San Clemente, and she worked with Wendy Grand Pre on the design for The Ranch at Laguna Beach resort.



On creating a resort feel at home …

A lot of texture, a subtle color palette, good lighting, and scent. Nothing should be overly complicated or overly designed—less is more.

Where to start …

Pick one room and edit what’s there until you’re left with only the most special pieces. People have loads of possessions that were important

to them in the moment but then lost significance over time and just became clutter. Put it away, and see if you miss it.

The master bedroom …

If you wake up in a space with a resort vibe, it kind of sets the tone for the day. Great sheets and bedding, soft throw blankets, adjustable lighting, and candles make it a space you want to retreat to

Wrangling the family photos …

Gather them together on one impactful wall. Scattering them everywhere creates chaos.