Transforming a Dreamy Laguna Beach Retreat

When a Pasadena couple purchased this Laguna Beach home three years ago, it was far from the dreamy weekend retreat it is today. Andrea Putman of JAC Interiors was called on to transform it. The main challenge, she says, was making it contemporary while maintaining its midcentury history. With crisp cabinetry, sliding glass doors, and the right mix of textures and finishes, she achieved her goal, evoking a breezy, cozy feeling.



1 • ISLAND

Reclaimed wood used to wrap the kitchen island is a rustic addition to the midcentury modern home. The same wood is used on the walls of the wine cellar.

2 • COHESIVE

The island’s coppery hue is carried out in the room’s custom copper chandelier, Dot & Bo rose-gold pendant lights, and plants used in the landscaping.



3 • COLOR

A hand-dyed Persian rug sourced from HD Buttercup breaks up the room’s neutral tones, adding a swath of color.

4 • OCEAN BREEZES

A seamless indoor-outdoor living space was high on the priority list, so steel beams were used to reinforce the walls and ceiling to accommodate the sliding glass door, allowing the ocean breeze to flow through the home.

5 • SEATING

When bar stools originally ordered for the kitchen were damaged in shipping, modern white stools from Ikea saved the day. Putman draped each with sheepskin and calls the replacements a “happy accident.”