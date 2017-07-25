John Grossman, president of Classic Hotels and Resorts and creative director for Laguna Beach House, had a distinct vision in mind when remodeling the hotel in 2015. “I wanted to create a casual, home-like environment where guests could literally put their feet up, grab a book, and relax.” With this in mind, the Laguna Beach resident went to work, filling the lobby with personal heirlooms and flea market finds, to create an ode to casual Southern California surf culture and hospitality.

1  FLAG

A vintage 5-by-8-foot California flag was an amazing fi nd at the Rose Bowl Flea Market. Grossman’s framer, impressed with the item, offered four times what Grossman originally paid for it.

2  SKULL

Touches such as this cow’s skull, also purchased from a vintage market, make for a curated space not commonly found in a hotel lobby. “I wanted guests to feel like they had just arrived at an old friend’s beach house in Laguna,” Grossman says.

3  SEATING

The hunt for the lobby’s furniture extended from South America to Pasadena. Two damask chairs were sourced from an Argentinian Etsy shop, and the vintage couch was another Rose Bowl Flea Market discovery.

4  PILLOWS

Sourced from L.A.-based Barrington Blue, throw pillows made from Turkish kilim rugs add vibrancy to the lobby’s overall neutral palate.