Maria and Max Isles saw potential in a once-dilapidated storefront that is now the interior design studio and retail space they share. “When we first moved in here, the place was just a mess,” Maria says. With some serious elbow grease, the husband-and-wife duo transformed the space into a relaxed and inspirational store showcasing both their individual talents: Maria, an interior designer, and Max, a furniture designer and woodworker. Open since April, the eclectic shop sells unique antiques and vintage pieces acquired on their travels, as well as home accessories from local artists and designers.



RUG | “I love this vintage Turkish cicim rug,” Maria says. “It’s one of a kind, and hand‑woven. It warms up any room and adds color to neutral palettes. It’s very different than popular kilim rugs.” $1,875



SOFA | The slipcovered sofa is sourced from Los Angeles’ Cisco Home­—a favorite of Maria’s. “They are a wonderfully warm family, and environmentally friendly company.” Cisco Louis sofa, $3,500

PILLOWS | Whimsical Otomi pillows are hand‑embroidered by families in Puebla, Mexico. “We take Otomi textiles, pair them with Estonian linens, and have them locally made in Laguna Beach.” $225 each

ART | “Plein-air paintings are timeless, and classic in any room,” Maria says. Paintings of Point Dume, Back Bay, and Fletcher Cove, by Huntington Beach artist Irene Horiuchi, $1,050 to $2,750

TABLE | “I find that round coffee tables are a little more interesting than the common rectangle.” The teak coffee table is sourced from a local flea market. $1,025