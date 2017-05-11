As residents of Orange County, we’re presented with endless opportunities to showcase the ultimate in luxury living. When it comes to living the good life, doing it with style is nearly a given. One California native and homeowner, Behrang Ziaeian, is no stranger to having impeccable taste with all things that are design related. Often sporting Tom Ford sunglasses, a Panerai watch, Ferragamo shoes and skinny jeans, the busy medical sales rep also sought the best in designer quality and name when it came time to furnish his industrial four-story townhome in Costa Mesa. With professional and thoughtful guidance and assistance from Cantoni in Irvine, Ziaeian was able to achieve the ideal look that he had in mind. “I love a clean, minimalist look and needed some guidance on bringing it all together,” he says.



At the suggestion of his real estate agent’s wife, he visited the Cantoni showroom in Irvine. “The minute I walked in, I thought, ‘this is exactly what I like,’” he says. He met design consultant Bonnie Sly, and the two clicked. They immediately got to work over his lunch break, pouring over his floor plan and defining his aesthetic. “He had ideas and a vision, and wanted a cool, young, current vibe,” Bonnie says. “Urban – but fresh, trendy and fun.”

With a rooftop deck boasting panoramic city views and not even a mile from the nearest beach, Behrang also wanted a chill space where four of his friends – who live in the same development – could unwind. “I’m serious and all business at work, but on the weekends, I’m more fun and outgoing – a balance of work-hard play-hard,” he says. “I love to entertain, go to the beach, and watch the sunset from my rooftop.”

Bonnie and Behrang answered his need for both form and function with versatile, clean-lined pieces. In the second-floor living area, they fronted the low-slung violet-brown leather Avana sofa with varying white and brown glass Cabaret cocktail tables and added punch with cowhide Allure lounge chairs. Warm wood tones were injected with the burned oak Eliot dining table designed by Giorgio Cattelan and the Corridor cabinet.

In Behrang’s first-floor office – which boasts a dramatic frosted-glass retractable door – Bonnie brought in the elegant Sequel office collection and added color with the Mercury high-back executive chair and Mercury lo-back chairs in cognac. She cased the third-floor master bedroom in a calming neutral gray-white palette, and, true to Behrang’s taste, kept each area’s accessories to a minimum. “Our style and taste really blended together – he liked my ideas and I liked his,” Bonnie says. “He did such a great job with everything, and it was so much fun to work with him to bring his vision to life.”

Behrang echoes her sentiments. “She’s amazing,” he says. “She’s patient. She helped me put together my entire house exactly as I wanted it.” The result, Bonnie says, is a direct reflection of his on-point approach and penchant for perfection. “Design is more of a feeling — a feeling you get every time you walk in — and this is a stylish bachelor pad that really reflects him. But I’d move there in a minute,” she says, and laughs. Wouldn’t we all.

Cantoni – 8650 Research Dr, Irvine, (949) 585-9191

Photo Credit: Amy Bartlam