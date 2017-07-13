Our Favorite Room: Making It Work



Costa Mesa designer Lada Webster describes her clients, the Suns, as “the ultimate outgoing, California-loving kind of family.” Constantly on the go, the Newport Beach family of five needed their home retooled to be low-maintenance and comfortable. By mixing pieces they already had with more modern elements, Webster created an eclectic look that is fresh and practical.

1  DINING TABLE

The family insisted their antique schoolhouse table was a must-keep. Webster welcomed the charming table’s authentic rusticity.

2  CHAIRS

Sourced from West Elm, six midcentury modern-style dining chairs juxtapose the dining table and introduce texture to the space via their black woven seats.

3  ACCESSORIES

When accessorizing, Webster says, “Pick pieces with character, especially when you only need a few.” Several pillows and baskets were bought locally at 503 Found and Designers Resource.

4  ART

Two framed pieces already loved and owned by the couple work perfectly on the fireplace mantel, Webster says. Incorporating the clients’ own pieces is an ideal way to personalize any project.

5  LIGHT

Above the dining table, a sputnik chandelier from Dwell Studio introduces a modernist sensibility to the room.