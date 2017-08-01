See These Mid-Century Modern Eichler Homes Come to Life After Dark

Architecture buffs from around the country slowly cruise the streets in Orange to get a peek at the midcentury neighborhoods planned and built by Joseph Eichler in the 1960s. But looking in from the backyards and atriums provides the best views of their alluring glow.

Owners | Jim Cross and Dave Pearson

Shot From | Pool’s edge, Woodland Street

We Love | The period-correct furnishings from Design Within Reach



Owners | Mindy Benham and Don Whitlow

Shot From | Backyard, Oakwood Street

We Love | Vintage fireplace from The Retro Burn

Owners | Wade and Hanh Bannister

Shot From | Atrium, Woodland Street

Unexpected Detail | Contemporary in‑ground fireplace

Owners | Steve and Liz Flanagan

Shot From | Atrium, Woodland Street

Best Feature | Thoughtful kitchen expansion that complements original Eichler sensibilities

Owner | Rob Erwood

Shot From | Atrium, Oakwood Street

We Love | Views straight through to the pool upon entry

All photographs by Priscilla Iezzi