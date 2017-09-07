6 Celebrity Abodes in Orange County

Check out these former celebrity homes if you’re in the (possibly gated) neighborhood.



Nicolas Cage

2692 Bayshore Drive Newport Beach

In 2005, the actor purchased this mansion overlooking Newport Bay for $25 million. In 2007, he sold it for $35 million, a record sale in Orange County at the time.

Now estimated: $28.4 million

John Wayne

14 Rue Grand Ducal

Newport Beach

When it sold for $3.6 million in 2014, the former home of the late actor and his wife Pilar Pallete had original parquet flooring, a modern kitchen, and a fire pit.

Now estimated: $4 million

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli

42 Smithcliffs Road

Laguna Beach

The “Fuller House” actress and her fashion designer husband once occupied this contemporary Craftsman, which sold for $4.8 million in 2012.

Now estimated: $6.7 million

Bette Midler

2683 Victoria Drive

Laguna Beach

The actress and singer once owned the landmark beach cottage known as Norman House, and the accompanying tower, La Tour, reportedly paying $1.9 million in 1988.

Now estimated: $6 million

Gwen Stefani

1173 W. Beacon Ave.

Anaheim

The family home where the singer and her band No Doubt rehearsed, recorded, and filmed music videos last sold in 2011 for $325,000 to a buyer who had never heard of No Doubt.

Now estimated: $450,000

Diane Keaton

989 Cliff Drive

Laguna Beach

The Oscar winner flipped this home, which she lived in from 2004 to 2006, for a profit of $5.2 million.

Now listed: $16 million