How Three O.C. Restaurants Are Getting on the Bee Pollen Trend

It might not be in your pantry, but pollen is suddenly everywhere in O.C. Here are three tasty ways to bee on trend.

Outpost Kitchen

Bitchen Muesli $8

This luscious bowl of yogurt, kiwi, pomegranate, and bee pollen works any time of day. Owner Jay Lewis says athletes like it “for revving up metabolism, aiding muscle recovery, and improving endurance.” 1792 Monrovia Ave., Costa Mesa, 949-873-5123, outpostkitchen.com

Pitfire Artisan Pizza

Honey Bear $11

This sensational pizza juggles delicious pork sausage, Calabrian chile, and golden honey with appealing textures that include ricotta, bee pollen granules, and crunchy pizza edges, plus red chile flakes for sass. 353 E. 17th St., Costa Mesa, 949-313-6333, pitfirepizza.com

Andrei’s Conscious Cuisine

Midnight Mile $12

This after-dinner winner is a mix of espresso-infused bourbon, Kahlua, Bailey’s, and bee pollen. The pollen adds body, creaminess, and a frothy head to support the coffee bean garnish. 2607 Main St., Irvine, 949-387-8887