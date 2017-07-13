Playground Takes a Short Break This Summer

If you’ve driven by Playground on 4th Street in Santa Ana (arguably Orange County’s anchor for chef-owned foodie havens) in the past week, you might have noticed a slightly worrisome sight – dark plastic covered windows on a quieter than usual corner. With the sustainability of Playground’s popularity in the challenging O.C. restaurant scene, it’s hard to imagine why one of the most difficult to score tables in town is closed for business. But rest assured. Orange County’s favorite modern gastropub will return shortly. A quick peek at Playground’s Facebook page reveals the reason for the hiatus. In the meantime, you might want to try some of the other places on our list: Orange County’s Best Restaurants of 2017.