O.C. Restaurant Debuts to Try If You Want Something New, Different & Good

One of Southern California’s best burritos has landed at a new brick-and-mortar in Santa Ana. If you’re a serious student of Southern California’s burrito landscape, then you’ve probably heard of Burritos La Palma. The restaurant’s handmade flour tortillas are peerless, and the resulting burritos are truly delicious—tiny, toasted things stuffed with tender beef birria that elicit cult-like cravings.

410 N. Bristol St., Santa Ana, 657-266-0575, burritoslapalma.net

KASHGAR GRILL

Orange County’s Islamic Chinese scene now has a true ambassador of Uyghur cooking. Uyghur cuisine, the food of a Muslim ethnic minority in China’s western edges, has arrived at Irvine’s Kashgar Grill, offering Uyghur specialties such as charred, cumin-flecked lamb skewers and thick, hand-pulled noodles. Nang is a carb-lover’s dream, a fluffy flatbread stuffed with spiced ground meat.

15455 Jeffrey Rd, Irvine, 949-336-7338

LA HUASTECA

The longtime favorite at Lynwood’s Plaza Mexico has expanded to Buena Park’s new complex, The Source. La Huasteca has long reigned as one of the region’s grandest Mexican restaurants. And at its second location, the kitchen’s focus is unchanged: a roster of classic dishes reimagined from virtually every state in Mexico. Look for a rainbow of colorful moles alongside a bounty of seafood specialties.

6940 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, 714-670-6621, lahuastecarestaurant.com

CROSS ROAST

The build-as-you-go phenomenon comes to all things Cantonese barbecue at Cross Roast. Here, Chinese barbecue classics such as char siu pork and crisp-skinned roasted duck can be consumed in dozens of ways—atop ginger-scented rice, stuffed into tacos, or submerged in noodle soup. Choose a number of toppings, from chipotle slaw, shredded cheese, and sauces (hoisin, chile oil), to finish your creation.

401 S. Magnolia Ave., Anaheim, 714-236-5766, thecrossroast.com