Our Favorite O.C. Brunch Cocktails For When You Want More Than a Mimosa

When a mimosa doesn’t do the trick, there’s always something with a little more kick.

MAIA DE COCO

Juliette Kitchen and Bar, Newport Beach

This cool and creamy concoction features banana almond milk, crème de cacao, vodka, egg white, coconut syrup, and nutmeg.

MENDOZA MOJITO

The Loft, Montage Laguna Beach Resort

A spicy shichimi togarashi rim is balanced with cool mint, Bacardi Silver rum, pineapple juice, malbec, club soda, and lime.

WATERMELONCUCUMBER MARGARITA

Provenance, Newport Beach

The fruity summer drink features a hand-carved block of ice, reposado tequila, lime, basil, and a sprinkle of Hawaiian black lava salt.

WHITE GIRL LATTE

Social, Costa Mesa

This organic nitro cold brew from Costa Mesa-based Thunderking Brewing Company includes cinnamon, salted vanilla, cream, and a splash of vodka.

FARMERS MARKET SANGRIA

True Food Kitchen, Newport Beach

This seasonal refresher is made with spiced brandy, organic Snoqualmie riesling, slices of lime, and pineapple juice.