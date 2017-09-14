Our Favorite O.C. Brunch Cocktails For When You Want More Than a Mimosa

MAIA DE COCO
Juliette Kitchen and Bar, Newport Beach
This cool and creamy concoction features banana almond milk, crème de cacao, vodka, egg white, coconut syrup, and nutmeg.
MENDOZA MOJITO
The Loft, Montage Laguna Beach Resort
A spicy shichimi togarashi rim is balanced with cool mint, Bacardi Silver rum, pineapple juice, malbec, club soda, and lime.
WATERMELONCUCUMBER MARGARITA
Provenance, Newport Beach
The fruity summer drink features a hand-carved block of ice, reposado tequila, lime, basil, and a sprinkle of Hawaiian black lava salt.
WHITE GIRL LATTE
Social, Costa Mesa
This organic nitro cold brew from Costa Mesa-based Thunderking Brewing Company includes cinnamon, salted vanilla, cream, and a splash of vodka.
FARMERS MARKET SANGRIA
True Food Kitchen, Newport Beach
This seasonal refresher is made with spiced brandy, organic Snoqualmie riesling, slices of lime, and pineapple juice.
