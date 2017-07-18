HaiDiLao Fusion Shabu Comes to Brea

HaiDiLao, with more than 180 locations in Asia and one in nearby Arcadia, launches a new concept, HaiDiLao Fusion Shabu, suited to its location at Brea Mall—slenderized, modernized, and gentrified and with an accessible menu for U.S. rollout. The cook-it-yourself meal begins with your choice of seven flavorful broths, from non-spicy tonkotsu and house-special tomato to spicy pork-bone kimchi and nuclear-spicy Sichuan (the latter two with a $4 surcharge). Expect premium ingredients such as Mary’s free-range organic chicken, sashimi-grade Scottish salmon, Kurobuta natural pork, and Wagyu beef—in 4-ounce, 6-ounce, or half-pound servings—and dipping sauces ($1) such as roasted garlic and curry pineapple, by Patina Group restaurateur and Michelin-star chef Joachim Splichal. Each entrée comes with a plate of fresh vegetables, including tofu, broccoli, spinach, enoki mushrooms, napa cabbage, baby bok choy, green onions, and your choice of udon noodles or white or brown rice. Start with gyoza or potato-wrapped shrimp, above. Appetizers, $4 to $7; entrees, $16 to $54; vegetable plate only, $12. 1065 Brea Mall, 714-784-6868, haidilao.us