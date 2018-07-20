Favorite Seafood Dishes of a Few of Orange County’s Top Chefs

We love the heat in Urbana chef Ernie Alvarado’s squid ink risotto with orange segments and chile butter-marinated shrimp. So we asked him whose seafood dishes he can’t get enough of.

Chef Alvarado loves:

“The fresh seafood from the raw bar at Water Grill in Costa Mesa, and the miso cod entree. The miso glaze gives the dish a bit of sweetness, and the shishito peppers add a nice little kick.”

Chef Masa Ose at Water Grill loves:

“Vaca, next door. For seafood, I love their clam ceviche with Thai chiles and plantain chips.”

Chef Amar Santana at Vaca loves:

“The baked sea snails and Hokkaido uni from Hana Re in Costa Mesa. Chef Atsushi Yokoyama is a master at his craft, a perfectionist with a simple approach and respect for the ingredients.”