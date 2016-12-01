Favorite Fiery Sauces From Every Corner of O.C.

Ghost Scream

Hot Sauce

San Clemente

Carrot-colored concoction balances ghost-pepper superheat with supernova flavor.

Dadman Farms

Sauce No. 4 “Chiletenango”

Santa Ana

Jalapeño, habanero, and coffee beget an earthy mix of beguiling complexity.

Infinity Sauce

Scorpion Monkey

Fullerton

Mango, mustard, and scorching scorpion peppers ignite tastebud fireworks.

Mago

Roasted Green Thai

Laguna Beach

Food enhancing, olive-hued, three-pepper blend has the slow burn of a glowing orb.

Infinity Sauce

Tri-habasaurus Rex

Fullerton

A brilliant balance of sweet and heat derived primarily from peaches and habanero.

Dadman Farms

NukeYer-Bungo Level 3

Santa Ana

Bright, tangy, and delivers kapow habanero flavor via few ingredients.

Taco Asylum

Chipotle

Costa Mesa

Balsamic vinegar brings out the best in the smoky red chocolate colored condiment.

Gringo Bandito

Green Sauce

Huntington Beach

Serrano habanero blend from the Offspring’s frontman seems quaffable, then kicks.