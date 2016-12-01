Favorite Fiery Sauces From Every Corner of O.C.

Ghost Scream
Hot Sauce
San Clemente
Carrot-colored concoction balances ghost-pepper superheat with supernova flavor.
Dadman Farms
Sauce No. 4 “Chiletenango”
Santa Ana
Jalapeño, habanero, and coffee beget an earthy mix of beguiling complexity.
Infinity Sauce
Scorpion Monkey
Fullerton
Mango, mustard, and scorching scorpion peppers ignite tastebud fireworks.
Mago
Roasted Green Thai
Laguna Beach
Food enhancing, olive-hued, three-pepper blend has the slow burn of a glowing orb.
Infinity Sauce
Tri-habasaurus Rex
Fullerton
A brilliant balance of sweet and heat derived primarily from peaches and habanero.
Dadman Farms
NukeYer-Bungo Level 3
Santa Ana
Bright, tangy, and delivers kapow habanero flavor via few ingredients.
Taco Asylum
Chipotle
Costa Mesa
Balsamic vinegar brings out the best in the smoky red chocolate colored condiment.
Gringo Bandito
Green Sauce
Huntington Beach
Serrano habanero blend from the Offspring’s frontman seems quaffable, then kicks.
Facebook Comments