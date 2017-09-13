Coastal Cal-global Fare at Pacific Hideaway in Huntington Beach

Pacific Hideaway, replacing Zimzala at the newly renovated Shorebreak Hotel in Huntington Beach, serves coastal Cal-global fare in a room decorated with a vibrant mural of Frida Kahlo and handcrafted finds from Mexico, Indonesia, and Japan. Chef JT Walker offers shareable plates with Southeast Asian and Latin American influences. Start with amberjack crudo with aji amarillo; chicharrónes with habanero vinegar; or the popular Laos sausage lettuce wraps with crispy sticky rice, coconut, pickled garlic, and bang bang sauce. Crispy snapper for two or more, with green papaya slaw, fresh herbs, and Korean banchan, makes for a spectacular share plate. The Kite Surfer (Rittenhouse Rye, Amaro Montenegro, Campari, honey, lemon, and egg white) is a standout on lead bartender Casey Lyons’ cocktail list. Don’t-miss dessert: Mexican mocha custard with Amaretto whipped cream, banana brûlée, and homemade churro. On weekends, brunch segues into happy hour (2 to 5 p.m.); weekday happy hour (4 to 7 p.m.) overlaps dinner service, which begins at 3 daily. Starters and small plates, $9 to $18; large plates, $15 to $48; desserts, $6 to $9; cocktails, $12. 500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, 714-965-4448, pacifichideawayhb.com