5 Rapid Fire Questions With Arthur Ortiz Executive Chef at Skyloft in Laguna Beach

Breakfast Bliss? Days off can mean over-easy eggs, super-dark rye toast, and a Guinness.

Favorite Restaurant? Amorelia Mexican Cafe in Costa Mesa, our go-to for carnitas. The pork is delicious.

Good Advice? Chef Thomas Keller’s book reminds me that the third bite of a dish should make you want more.

On the job? I teach staff by feeding them. I’m a teacher at heart; my knife and cutting board are my chalk and blackboard.

Culinary Hero? Yard House’s Carlito Jocson, who taught me to care for guests and staff alike

Watch Chef Art Ortiz make lobster bake with dirty rice in this video with Cathy Thomas!