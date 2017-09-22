Children and adults seeking a good time should head to Huntington Beach, where a new comedy club and play zone draw crowds.



Glowzone | Neon-colored balls pop in the black light that bathes this indoor playground, bringing a glow-in-the-dark twist to the bowling alley and miniature golf course. There’s also a laser maze and an obstacle course where kids can test their inner American Ninja Warrior. 7227 Edinger Ave., 714-316-0775, hb.glowzone.us



Huckleberry’s Famous Sandwiches | Despite the name, it’s not subs that have drawn locals to this shop for years—it’s the perfect broasted chicken. Made to order in a pressure cooker, it’s light and crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and served with addictive roasted potatoes. Starting at $7 for two pieces. 15891 Gothard St., 714-894-2825

Basil & Lime | This Vietnamese spot, which opened in April, features 12 types of pho, from steak to vegetables and tofu. But the house specialties are more intriguing, such as the crispy egg noodles with stir-fry vegetables and the six-piece Vietnamese chicken wings. $8 to $12. 7451 Edinger Ave., 714-373-8808, basilandlime.com

The Rec Room | In May, the owners of Glowzone opened this 200-seat comedy and music club that hosts up-and-coming comics, such as Drew Lynch of “America’s Got Talent” fame, and local jazz acts. The bar’s rotating taps feature craft beers, and the kitchen churns out tasty snacks (try the Buffalo cauliflower). 7227 Edinger Ave., 714-316-0775, recroomhb.com