Hoods: French Desserts and High-End Cycling Shops in Foothill Ranch

You’d never expect to find top-notch French desserts and a high-end cycling shop in this Foothill Ranch neighborhood filled with faceless office buildings. Surprise! They’re here, along with a charming coffeehouse and low-key sushi spot that are just as worthy of a visit.

Rocq Macarons

French chef Eddy Rocq, whose macarons and desserts are sold at many Whole Foods Markets, opens his commercial kitchens every Saturday to sell creations such as tiny chocolate hazelnut cakes and flourless fruit tarts, at a discount. 27121 Burbank, 949‑716‑9146

Twohubs Cycling Boutique

The knowledgeable staff at this upscale shop will help upgrade your bike—or build one from scratch. Find luxe wheels, handlebars, pedals, and frames from top manufacturers, such as Cipollini. 27231 Burbank, 877-480-2453, twohubs.com

Sushi Time

Order at the counter and settle in at one of the tables to enjoy inexpensive, no-frills Japanese food, including sushi rolls, sashimi bowls, udon noodles with protein or veggies, and combo plates with Cajun salmon or chicken teriyaki. 26781 Portola Parkway, 949-581-1301



Bellaria Coffee House

Sip a latte while lounging at cute mismatched tables and chairs at this mom-and-pop cafe known for its bagel sandwiches. Try the Whiting Ranch, with cream cheese, avocado, hard-boiled egg, and tomato ($5). 26741 Portola Parkway, 949-454-9574