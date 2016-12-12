Tustin Librarian Starts Weekly Coloring Book Club

Coloring books marketed for adults are a craze. After seeing one at a relative’s house last Christmas, Nancy Pe’a had the idea to start a weekly club at Tustin Branch Library, where she has worked for the past 10 years. The 44-year-old librarian runs the free adult meet-up from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and provides materials for those who need them, though many of the 30 or so attendees like to bring their own books and colored pencils.

What’s the appeal?

For me, coloring relieves stress. When I first tried it last December, it let me release all the holiday

stress. I just focused on the coloring page. It helps with concentration, too. I have my own coloring set

at home, and I use it when listening to webinars.

Do you do any other art?

I really don’t. That’s another great thing about it—anyone can do it. You don’t necessarily have to have artistic skill. You just have to color inside the lines.

How are adult coloring books different from the ones we used as kids?

They’re usually more intricate. They can also be more abstract or geometric. It’s all about the color selection. Some of the club members have given me their completed pages, and we put them up on

the walls of the library. Some are quite good.

What would you say to get people to try it?

What have you got to lose? You don’t need to be a Tustin resident. Come on by, and bring your friends!