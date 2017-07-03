Style Finds: Yellow Fever

1 CITRUS
Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Cindy clutch in acetate and rhinestones, $445
Alice + Olivia, Fashion Island, 949-269-3644, aliceandolivia.com
2 RUNWAY
Naeem Khan silk floral off-the-shoulder blouse, $1,295, and flared skirt, $2,595
Neiman Marcus, Fashion Island, 949-759-1900, neimanmarcus.com
3 TASSLED
Kate Spade New York pendant necklace, $128
Bloomingdale’s, Fashion Island, 949-729-6600, bloomingdales.com
4 BLING
Lemon citrine-anddiamond Chatelaine earrings, $2,500
David Yurman, South Coast Plaza, 714-444-1080, davidyurman.com
5 WELLROUNDED
Marni Crop sunglasses, $495
Marni, South Coast Plaza, 714-380-3155
6 SANDAL
Nudewrap stiletto, $445
Stuart Weitzman, South Coast Plaza, 714-432-8100, stuartweitzman.com
