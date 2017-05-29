June’s Don’t Miss Events

08MUSIC

Coinciding with John Alexander’s 45th year as artistic director, Pacific Chorale joins forces with the Pacific Symphony for Mahler’s meditation on life and what comes after, the “Resurrection Symphony.” June 8 through 10 at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-755-5788, pacificsymphony.org



16 BALLET

“Red Giselle” is based on the life of 20th century ballerina Olga Spessivtseva, whose real-life emotional collapses mirrored those of her signature character, Giselle. Eifman Ballet returns with this acclaimed production on its 40th anniversary tour. June 16 through 18 at Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

24 COUNTRY

Grand Ole Opry member Brad Paisley tours his new album, “Love and War,” and country up‑and‑comers Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant, and Lindsay Ell also take the stage. June 24 at Honda Center, 2695 Katella Ave., Anaheim, 714-704-2500, hondacenter.com

25 ART

At the annual group show “Women of the New Contemporary,” works by visual artists Kelly Tunstall, Super Future Kid, Laurie Hassold, and others fill the gallery and overflow into the Anaheim GardenWalk, the gallery’s new home. Through June 25 at Artists Republic Gallery, 400 W. Disney Way, 949‑988-0603, artists-republic.com

30 MUSICAL

The 1998 Broadway musical “Parade” collected two Tony and six Drama Desk awards for its theatricalization of the wrongful conviction and lynching of a Jewish factory superintendent in 1913 Georgia. June 30 through July 30 at Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim, 714-777-3033, chancetheater.com