Go Global With These 6 Style Finds By Michelle Hernandez - July 17, 2017

Beek leather Dove sandals, $280, A'maree's, 2241 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach, 949-642-4423, amarees.com; or beekshop.com

Rococo Sand silk shorts, $220, Intermix, South Coast Plaza, 714-754-7895, intermixonline.com

Mercedes Salazar cobalt Fiesta earrings, $198, Intermix, South Coast Plaza, 714-754-7895, intermixonline.com

Tory Burch Meryl Caftan in silk shantung with Indian embroidery, $995, Tory Burch, South Coast Plaza, 714-689-0450, toryburch.com

Valentino Santeria shoulder bag with beaded leather, $5,245, Elyse Walker, Newport Beach, 949-612-2646, elysewalker.com

Yosuzi Pompom straw hat, $390, The Webster, South Coast Plaza, 714-754-1366, thewebster.us
