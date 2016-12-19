Finds: Crushing on Velvet

1. Miu Miu dark green velvet tote, $2,160, Miu Miu, South Coast Plaza, 714-617-6927, miumiu.com
2. Naeem Khan velvet appliqué dress, $14,990,Naeem Khan, naeemkhan.com
3. Lanvin velvet and crystal choker, $1,295, Lanvin, South Coast Plaza, 714-706-3240, lanvin.com
4. Gucci drop velvet and turquoise enamel earrings, $1,100, Gucci, South Coast Plaza, 714-557-9600, gucci.com
5. Exclusive for Intermix, Torrie double-breasted vest, $325, Intermix, South Coast Plaza, 714-754-7895, intermixonline.com
6. Marco De Vincenzo peacock braided sandal, $995, Atelier 7918, Newport Beach, 949-715-0899, atelier7918.com
