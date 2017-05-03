Don’t Miss Events | May 2017





04



COMEDY

Craig Robinson didn’t just push paper as Darryl Philbin on NBC’s “The Office”—he won millions of fans. The former member of Chicago’s Second City troupe brings his stand-up act to town. May 4 through 6 at Irvine Improv, 527 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, 949-854-5455, irvine.improv.com



05 THEATER

The daughter of an architect, playwright Amy Freed satirizes that industry in her 2014 play “The Monster Builder.” This comedy dwells on two not-so-prestigious protagonists who get to meet their hero—with unexpected results. May 5 through June 4 at South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org



06 ART

The temporal nature of architecture will be one theme of the 2017 California-Pacific Triennial. Selected artists from nearly a dozen Pacific Rim countries are featured in this survey. May 6 through Sept. 3 at Orange County Museum of Art, 850 San Clemente Drive, Newport Beach, 949-759-1122, ocma.net



10 MUSIC

“Sincerely, Future Pollution” is the ominous title of Timber Timbre’s new album. The Polaris Prize-nominated indie quartet from Canada will sing from its forecasts and regrets, as well as tunes from past collections. May 10 at The Observatory, 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana, 714-957-0600, observatoryoc.com



21 PERFORMANCE

GuGu Drum Group from Shanghai transmits rich Chinese folklore through its ancient techniques and instruments. Director Yang Xiaodong uses choreography, costumes, and strong visuals to serve the rhythmic storytelling. May 21 at Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org



27 CONCERT

The ukulele’s range spans just two octaves, but Jake Shimabukuro defies its limitations. The Philharmonic Society presents the soloist, who is a master of jazz, classical, rock, and Hawaiian music. May 27 at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 949-553-2422, philharmonicsociety.org