Don’t Miss Events | January 2017

05ART

A founder of the Laguna Beach Art Association, Anna Althea Hills helped pioneer early 20th century landscape painting in Southern California. The works in “Miss Hills of Laguna Beach” demonstrate her bold palette knife work. Through Jan. 15 at Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach, 949-494-8971, lagunaartmuseum.org

12JAZZ

The singing, guitar-playing frontman of the John Pizzarelli Quartet recently released an album of Paul McCartney’s lesser-known songs. Pizzarelli, who has played on some of McCartney’s albums, continues to expand beyond the Great American Songbook. Jan. 12 at Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, 949-854-4646, thebarclay.org

17MUSICAL

The beloved book-turned-movie soars in “Matilda the Musical.” The U.K.’s Royal Shakespeare Company adapted Roald Dahl’s story about a precocious 5-year-old and her telekinetic powers. Jan. 17 through 29 at Segerstrom Hall,

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714‑556‑2787, scfta.org

20MUSIC

Grammy-winning vocalists Gregory Porter and Mavis Staples team for a double-bill performance—he an exciting talent in his first decade as a professional, and she a veteran and one of the nation’s greatest gospel singers. Jan. 20 at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-556-2787, scfta.org

20THEATER

Lookingglass Theatre Company’s acclaimed production of “Moby Dick” comes to town in a highly physical adaptation—with actors climbing the Pequod’s “rigging”—of Herman Melville’s epic. Jan. 20 through Feb. 21 at South Coast Repertory, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, 714-708-5555, scr.org

21CLASSICAL

The Kronos Quartet is a driving force in classical music with its expansive commissioning projects and devotion to music by composers from Béla Bartók to Jimi Hendrix. Presented by the Philharmonic Society. Jan. 21 at Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange, 844-626-8726, muscocenter.org