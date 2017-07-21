Corona del Mar’s Heron Haberdashery Defining Modern Luxury in Menswear

It’s a man’s world at Corona del Mar’s Heron Haberdashery, where discerning gents find unfussy, luxe pieces. “Our foundation is an American point of view with Italian craftsmanship. It’s relevant and modern, but still classic,” says co-owner Bill Rosenbaum, above, who with son Nathan runs the 2-year old business. Nathan helms their new Beverly Hills location.

The mingling of timeless and modern is apparent in the shop’s bold cobalt facade, striped awnings, and topiaries. Rosenbaum—a career retail executive with experience at companies such as Paul Stuart, Federated, and Abercrombie & Fitch—learned there was opportunity in offering men high quality clothing at prices between moderate and luxury.

He sources smaller heritage companies in Italy for short- and long-sleeve sport shirts in solids and plaids ($295 to $350), and turns to Portugal for swimwear, in solids and necktie-inspired patterns ($65). Spernanzoni driving moccasins and Belvest unstructured blazers ($1,750 to $1,950) are SoCal exclusives for Heron. “We call it time-acknowledged taste.”

