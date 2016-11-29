Better Together: Too Faced Cosmetics Teams with Kat Von D for Limited-Edition Holiday Collection

Too Faced Cosmetics co-founder Jerrod Blandino built his Irvine-based global brand by breaking a few rules. This month, he bucks industry convention again, joining forces with friend Kat Von D and her namesake beauty line to launch Better Together, a limited-edition collaboration full of holiday sentiment and the best-selling products from each brand. We asked how it came together.

How did you become friends?

JB Kat was at a Sephora conference about five years ago. She was so beautiful, unique, and a breath of fresh air. I was inspired by her energy, her look, her line, but most of all her heart. When you find someone in your industry who you can bond with and relate to, it means so much. We’ve been great friends ever since.

Had you been kicking around the collaboration for some time, or was there an “aha” moment?

KVD I wish I could take credit for such a brilliant idea. But in all honesty, it was Jerrod who came up with it, and I loved everything about it. That two brands could unanimously support each other in a time where people find it so challenging to be happy for one another really spoke volumes to me.

The heart packaging for the Better Together Eye Collection reminds me of those BFF necklaces where each friend wears half of the heart.

JB That’s exactly the inspiration. It’s a reminder that your best friend is always near. We are all Better Together.

Your pets (Kat’s cat, Piaf, and Jerrod’s dog, Clover) appear on some of the packaging. Are they as tight as you two?

KVD I wish! Clover and Piaf have yet to meet because Piaf is a total scaredy-cat. But could you imagine a cuddle-fest between the two of them? How rad would that holiday card be?

From your own lines, what one item would you put in everyone’s stocking this year?

JB Definitely our Better Than Sex Mascara. It makes everyone look younger, flirtier, and more fabulous.

KVD I know you asked for one item, but I can’t choose between my Tattoo Liner and a red lipstick. Everyone needs a cat eye and a red lip.

What is the old way of looking at makeup, and what is the modern take on it?

JB YouTube changed the world. Now what was once a one-dimensional glamour guide has jumped off the page. We can literally remove the mystery through video tutorials and really connect with fans on an emotional level.