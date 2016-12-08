How to Have Your Best Weekend: 12/9

SHOP LOCAL

Mermade Market Dana Point (December 8 through 10): With over 80 vendors (many offering handmade items), food trucks, and live music, we can’t think of a better place to knock out some Christmas shopping. More information here.

ROCKY HORROR HOLIDAY

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Holiday Special (December 9): Hosted by the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, celebrate the holidays with Slutty Santa, Naughty Elves, and more! More information here.

COOK AND EAT

Cocktail Party Cooking Class (December 10): Held at Surfas in Costa Mesa this unique holiday experience is both a cocktail party and a cooking class! More information here.

Seasoned Chefs (December 10): Join Joan Murphy of One Fine Fig at the Orange County Great Park Farm + Food Lab for a step-by-step demonstration on how to make healthy holiday appetizers. More information here.

WHISKEY DISTILLERY & TASTING

Blinking Owl Distillery Tour (December 9 and 10): A recurring tour to take the edge off the holiday hustle. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the whiskey making process and taste what’s happening at this Santa Ana gem. More information here.

SANTA PARADES

Laguna Niguel (December 10): More information here..

Villa Park (December 10): More information here.

Dana Point 42nd Annual Boast Parade of Lights (December 10): More information here.