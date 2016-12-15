How to Have Your Best Weekend: 12/16

SEE THE LIGHTS

Christmas Boat Parade (December 14th-18th): Newport Beach’s 108th Annual Christmas Boat Parade is happening this weekend! Take part in one of Orange County’s most treasured holiday traditions. More info here.

MAKE NEW TRADITIONS

Winterfest 2016 (December 16th-January 1st): Held at the O.C. Fair take part in the closest thing to a winter wonderland in Orange County. Ice skating, tubing, Santa’s workshop, and fireworks are just a taste of the fun to be had! More info here.

LISTEN

Santa Ana Noise Fest (December 17th): Catch live music from local, international, and touring artists of all genres this weekend at the Orange County Center For Contemporary Art. More info here.

SHOP

Sawdust Winter Fantasy (Until December 18th): It’s the last weekend to catch the winter season Sawdust Festival, and it just may be the perfect last stop for last minute gifts. More info here.