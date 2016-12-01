How To Have Your Best Weekend: 12/02

DO

Beer & Hymns at The Wayfarer (December 4th): From The Wayfarer’s website “Beer and Hymns is a regular gathering of people enthusiastic about singing hymns with friends over drinks. No agenda but a good time.” More info here.

SEE

Nutcracker for Kids (December 3rd): A condensed 45-minute version of Tchaikovsky’s Christmas ballet created just for kids! Fun extra: Santa will be attending too! More info here.

Little Women- The Broadway Musical (December 2nd-23rd): Join Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy as they embark on a coming-of-age tale filled with drama, romance, humor. More info here.

SHOP ART

$100 or Less Art Sale (December 3rd-4th): Local 1980 hosts its 7th annual $100 or Less Art Sale in Costa Mesa. Shop local artists’ work, partake in studio tours, and enjoy libations and snacks. More info here.

SAMPLE SALE

BB Dakota Sample Sale (December 1st-3rd): Semi-annual BB Dakota sample sale in Costa Mesa. More info here.



HOLIDAY

Victorian Christmas at Heritage Hill Historical Park (December 3rd): Enjoy holiday traditions of yesteryear for the 35th and final Victorian Christmas at Heritage Hill. Victorian-inspired holiday entertainment, music, exhibitors, local handicraft vendors, and more. More info here.



Downtown Anaheim Nutcracker Christmas Tree Lighting & Holiday Village (December 3rd): 22nd Annual! More info here.