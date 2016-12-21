Top Doctors | January 2017

FEATURES

Top Docs The OCMA list of top doctors, with five features about local residents and their medical tales, including the woman who was bitten by a shark in CdM this year, a family who lives at Miracle Manor near CHOC, a man paralyzed in a boating mishap just regaining some arm movement, a woman who received a kidney from her niece after the niece died and a UCI med student who volunteers for a needle exchange program.

2016 in review: The mishaps, milestones and markers from a year in Orange County, plus interesting quotes. Marty and Laura

Snapshot: New Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks spent his “gap year” between NBA coaching gigs with his family in Corona del Mar and hanging out at his alma mater, UCI. January marks the 30th anniversary of his 43-point game on the night the Bren Center opened. He reflects on what it was like to be a normal OC parent for a year. New writer Alex Schultz

Profile: A feature on Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Nguyen, who does NOT live in Orange County on purpose…. One of few Vietnamese folks who decided to stay in LA. He’s up for a National Book Award, he’s on the speaking circuit and he’ll be at the Newport Beach Public Library in January. Valerie Takahama

COAST LINES

Person of Interest Sandy Marshall, Laguna Beach resident who started Project Scientist, a STEM camp for girls age 4-12 five years ago. What motivated her and how is the program going?

Hip Hoods Santa Ana, but not where you think of as Santa Ana. We’re visiting the area off Harbor across from Whittier Law School. Featured eateries: The Scotchery, Musubiya Balls and Burgers, 5ifty Forks (the Art Institute culinary school), Tommy Pastrami.

Perfect Getaway A trip to Phoenix to take in the Sonoran Desert at night and in the cooler winter.

Culturephile Lynne Cox, a record breaking swimmer, has a new book about her time taking care of her aging parents and how she was motivated to get back to what she loves….. the ocean.

Arts Kerri Sabine-Wolf, Tustin painter and butterfly expert shows beauty and violence in one piece.

Don’t Miss Our events page featuring lineup for the holidays, including Matilda at Segerstrom and Itzak Perlman, as well as Ladysmith Black Mambazo at The Barclay.

O.C. STYLE

O.C. Style Opener Smart watch from local watchmakers, Nixon.

Finds: Military trends

Tastemaker Cynthia Vincent, the consultant for 3dots in Garden Grove and for O’Neill.

Hot Shop Gorjana, the new brick and mortar for the already popular OC jewelry line in Laguna Beach.

O.C. DINING

Main Course: Anchor Hitch in Mission Viejo. Come for the food, stay for the food. The location and ambience leave much to be desired.

OC’s Best: Best bubble tea places. We look at six with all kinds of delicious additions.

Global Diner Schwarma in Anaheim, Fountain Valley and Laguna Beach

Dining Guide Our guide to many of our 200+ recommended restaurants. We’ll also have short spotlight features on the Aveo at Monarch Beach Resort and the lovely Water Grill in Costa Mesa.

DEPARTMENTS AND COLUMNS

My O.C. A woman’s lifelong romance and then battle with Ortega Highway.

Next Chapter Arts organizations around the country are trying to figure out how to stay relevant. Segerstrom Center for the Arts gets into the mix with charitable partnerships and plans for a community meeting place of the future. Laura Bleiberg

Answer Man Three local trivia questions: Beachwear restrictions in Newport, the origin of eucalyptus trees here and our NOT being named for orange groves.