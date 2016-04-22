The New Disneyland | May 2016

FEATURES

COVER The New Disneyland Disneyland has been undergoing a radical transformation. In addition to new attractions pegged to the park’s ongoing 60th anniversary, Disney announced plans last August to roll out attractions in the coming years that will feature Marvel characters, including Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, as well as the cast of the popular Star Wars franchise. All this new stuff makes the once-radical melding of Mickey and the Muppets seem like child’s play in terms of marketing. Some characters and attractions already have opened, with others to follow. They’ll include a Star Wars Launch Bay interactive experience, a Jedi Training Academy, a seasonal event called “Season of the Force,” and the transition of Space Mountain to Hyperspace Mountain, in which visitors will join an X-Wing Starfighter battle. This service package spotlights the new Star Wars stuff, but also 60th anniversary attractions, as well as new food, new rides/shows, and insider tips.

10 Remarkable O.C. Women It’s been two years since we published a list of extraordinary local women. This list includes a diverse range of honorees, including:

Zov Karamardian, chef and restaurant owner

Elizabeth Macias, supervising judge for the misdemeanor panel at the Central Justice Center

Dr. America Bracho, executive director of Latino Health Access

Lizet Ceja Diaz, volunteer manager at Women Helping Women

Betty Huang, philanthropist and volunteer

Vicki Lynn Ruiz, UC Irvine Chicano Studies professor and winner National Humanities Award

Kelly Vladhakis-Hanks, CEO Earth Friendly Products

Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, WNBA Seattle Storm

Linda Kang, president and founder of KoreL Design Tiles

Nicole Boice, CEO of Global Genes

Broken Pencils An overwhelmed teacher’s report from the front lines of Santa Ana’s startling educational reality.

Petal Pairings During this month of cookie-cutter Mother’s Day bouquets, we asked some high-end local florists to let their personal style inspire a floral arrangement.

COAST LINES

Insights, and What We Got Wrong in 2008 Feedback from readers, plus a short essay on something Orange Coast predicted during its 42-history and we either got weirdly right or totally wrong.

Person of Interest Meet Steve Elkins, who curates and screens films at Magoski Arts Colony in Fullerton that feature the work of filmmakers in countries you probably didn’t even know had film industries.

Neighborhoods Exploring Lake Forest, including Rush B&G, Nina’s Indian Grocery, Chopsticks Pho, and La Cocina de Ricardo

Perfect Getaway A perfect getaway to Hawaii’s Big Island, including Volcano National Park

Culturephile Writer Andrew Roe, whose “The Miracle Girl” came out in paperback on March 1, plus a spotlight item on a jazz concert at the Muckenthaler

Arts Local sculptor Anthony Foo, who works in a trippy medium called paper clay

Don’t Miss Our events page featuring six great May happenings

O.C. STYLE

O.C. Style Opener A Kentucky Derby hat by a Laguna Beach milliner

Finds Floral prints!

Tastemaker Mark Pomerantz, a local wunderkind bespoke tailor

Hot Shop CDobbs, a Corona del Mar boutique on PCH that now occupies the space where Francis-Orr Stationery used to be

O.C. DINING

Opener/Main Course Dining critic Gretchen Kurz reviews the much-anticipated Vaca, where “Top Chef” contestant Amar Santana is cooking with signature flair

Digital: Will be flighted for online publication, along with our Taste of O.C. Blog, and Booze Blog O.C.

Nibbles & Bits A Deconstruction of the lobster nachos from Disney’s California Adventure; a Behind the Counter interview with Andrew Aoun, the wine and spirits manager for TAPS, The Catch, and Lillie’s Q; and a spotlight on rubs and barbecue sauces from Bad to the Bone in San Juan Capistrano

O.C.’s Best A sampler of party cakes from O.C. locations, including Blackmarket Bakery, Merely Sweets, Paris Baguette, SusieCakes, and Sweet Lady Jane

Global Diner Chinese breads from Mas’ Chinese Islamic Restaurant, 101 Noodle Express, and A&J Restaurant, plus a spotlight on 101 Noodle Express’s beef roll and dan dan noodles

Dining Guide Our guide to many of our 200+ recommended restaurants. We’ll also have short spotlight features on Lighthouse Bayview Café in Newport Beach, Saint Marc, Beach Barrel, and more.

DEPARTMENTS AND COLUMNS

My O.C. Learning to embrace loud and messy in a once-lonely condo

Rituals The curious ritual of Rocky Horror Picture Show continues. Why?

Answer Man Three local trivia questions, including one about Orange County’s mysterious logo, its first jail, and the food that best personifies modern Orange County